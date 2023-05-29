Exclusive: Inside Siari, the New Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence on Mexico’s Pacific Coast

No longer just a spring break destination, Mexico is elevating its luxury offerings for wealthy travelers both in terms of hotel brands and residential offerings.

Along Mexico’s Pacific Coast in Nayarit, a state on the country’s western side, the Ritz-Carlton is bringing its specific brand of luxury in a first-of-its-kind residential development: Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence. Set within an 800-acre cliffside enclave called Nauka, Siari was designed with sustainable principles in mind. Ritz-Carlton tapped the AD100 architectural team at Olson Kundig to design the residence.

A private pool in a residence. Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence

Siari will have 39 luxury four- and five-bedroom residences starting at $5 million. The design and architecture of the building blends into the natural landscape with contemporary interiors inspired by the surrounding nature. Each residence has indoor-outdoor living with glass doors open onto the terrace. Terraces are covered with lush greenery so you never feel too far from nature.

The amenity offerings take advantage of the waterfront location, as there’s a deep-slip Marina and Yacht Club with plenty of water sports options and boating opportunities. There’s also an 18-hole Tom Fazio-designed golf course; meditation glass house; volcanic preserve; whale cove; stargazing observatory; and miles of jungle hiking, biking, and running trails. Other resident-only amenities include a private beachfront with clubs and restaurants.

The soothing interiors. Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence

Nauka will also host a new Ritz-Carlton Reserve hotel with 90 rooms, plus additional hotel amenities residents will have access to, including three restaurants, a modern beach club, several pools, a spa and fitness center, pickleball and tennis courts, bars, a library cocktail lounge, and a Jean-Michel Cousteau Ambassadors of the Environment club.

The sanctuary is ideal for those who love the wilds of Mexico, and specifically Nayarit’s dense rainforests, cenotes, beaches, and ocean. Nayarit is the opposite of Mexico’s Cancun or Cabo and while it attracts many tourists to its luxury hotels, it’s known for its charming beach towns and surfing culture.

In addition to the many new residential options, like the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Mexico City, Mexico is positioning itself as a luxury destination with plenty of reimagined and new hotels for wealthy travelers. New hotel openings include Rancho Pescadero and the new Four Seasons in the new Costa Palmas development, which also has residences.

Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence, is set to be delivered at the end of 2024.