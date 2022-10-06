A Pair of Sister Properties in the Bahamas Are Selling For $30 Million Each

Every inch of the Bahamas is paradise, but there are few islands more idyllic than Harbour Island just northeast of Nassau, known as the ‘Nantucket of the Caribbean.’ With such high demand from foreign buyers in the Caribbean, there are more homes than ever coming to the market throughout the islands. This includes two sister properties that hit the market for $29.95 million each: La Palmeraie #1 and La Palmeraie #2, which translates to ‘the palm grove’ in French.

Leading these new sales is Danny Lowe, managing director of The Agency Bahamas, the global real estate firm’s 41st franchise and first in the Bahamas.

“The Bahamas in 2021 saw record-breaking sales, with some firms saying it was the best it had been in 100 years,” Lowe tells Robb Report. “Demand remains steadfast throughout the Bahamas.”

The pool at La Palmeraie #1. Casa Media

It’s possible the sister properties will continue the record-breaking sales the island nation is experiencing. Both properties were developed by Bel Air Tremblant and built to exacting standards with the highest level of craftsmanship. La Palmeraie #1 is a stunning oceanfront estate with direct access to the world-famous Pink Sand Beach. This architecturally significant property has nine bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms and sprawls over 11,000 square feet of living space.

The contemporary home is spread over two levels and has a clean, modern interior design with a neutral color palette and state-of-the-art technology. There’s plenty of natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors, and tall ceilings for a breezy vibe. Amenities include a wine cellar, Sonos sound system, massage room, fireplace, movie theater and a gym. Outdoor amenities include an infinity pool, Jacuzzi, outdoor cabana, outdoor shower, landscaped gardens, al fresco dining and lounge space. It faces 118 feet of undisturbed beachfront on Pink Sand Beach with a striped beachside cabana.

The spacious living room at La Palmeraie #1. Casa Media

Built in 2017, La Palmeraie #1 is considered one of the most successful rental properties on the island thanks to the stretch of beach just steps from the home. In 2021, the property generated $1.6 million in rental income.

Similar to its sister property, La Palmeraie #2 also has nine bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms but with a stark white exterior and even more windows. The home, which wouldn’t look out of place in Miami, is accessed via an exquisite, oversized staircase that leads to the front door. The sleek design has an open-concept interior, with 23-foot-high ceilings and generously sized living spaces.

The primary suite at La Palmeraie #2. Brett Davis Photography

Built in 2021, the floor-to-ceiling windows perfectly frame the turquoise ocean. Amenities include a 55-foot heated infinity-edge, ocean-facing pool, an eight-person Jacuzzi, outdoor kitchen, massage room, outdoor shower, Sonos sound system, a private cinema, a gym, and 1,500-square-foot rooftop.

“These villas are arguably the finest beachfront homes in Harbour Island,” Lowe says. “Astronaut Scott Kelly once said that the Bahamas is the most beautiful place he had seen from space, and I feel like that sentiment resonates with Americans, too. The warmth of the Bahamian people, the assortment of shopping and entertainment and the ability to explore 700 islands and cays each with its own unique feel and look. You have the ability to choose from large sprawling mega-resorts with every amenity one can imagine, to quiet secluded beachfront villas where one can enjoy undisturbed privacy.”

Check out more photos of the properties below:

The entry to La Palmeraie #2. Brett Davis Photography

The infinity pool at La Palmeraie #2. Brett Davis Photography

View from the beachside cabana at La Palmeraie #1. Casa Media

The outdoor dining area at La Palmeraie #1. Casa Media

There are 23-foot ceilings in the living room at La Palmeraie #2. Brett Davis Photography

Each house has a movie theater. Brett Davis Photography