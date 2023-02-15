Forget Tennis. This Massive $9 Million Lakeside Compound in New York Comes With a Private Padel Court.

What’s better than a cabin in the woods? How about one on Skaneateles Lake?

A picturesque compound in central New York’s Finger Lakes region has just come onto the market, and the chic retreat can be yours for a cool $8.9 million. While it’s worth it for the sweeping views alone, the roughly two-acre property comprises a spacious main residence, charming carriage house and cozy guest cottage that can double as a sick WFH setup. Plus, you can take in the stunning natural scenery from the outdoor spa, a waterfront fitness studio or a private padel court—there are only 65 across the US.

A waterfront compound on New York’s Skaneateles Lake with its own private padel court just listed for $8.9 million Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC

The spread itself dates all the way back to the 1960s, however, all that changed when it got scooped up in 2011. The existing structures were completely rebuilt by their new owners during a reno that took place in 2013. Today, the design aesthetic is decidedly modern and minimal. Think lots of clean lines, huge walls of glass and a sleek, open floor plan. You’ll notice that the wood floors and warm paneling add a rustic vibe, which is kind of fitting given the setting. “No expense was spared in creating this property,” notes the listing.

Sited on the property is a main estate, carriage house and a guest house. Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC

Across the 4,062-square-foot compound, there are four bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths. Throughout the main house, you can step directly out onto an expansive deck from most of the common areas. If you’re wondering where to post up for sunset vistas, this is the spot. Although, the pristine, private shoreline is arguably the best feature of all. You’ll have an impressive 185 feet all to yourself, including a wooden dock. Come summertime, there’s no shortage of opportunities to get out on the water whether that’s by boat, kayak or paddleboard. Bonus, it’s considered one of the cleanest in the country.

Jack Richardson and Nathan Grome of Serhant hold the listing together with Kelli Ide and Michael DeRosa of Michael DeRosa Exchange.

