This $22 Million Ski-In/Ski-Out Retreat in Colorado Gives You Direct Access to Legendary Mountain Trails

A ski-in, ski-out mountain manse is a dream for any alpine adventurer. For those especially eager to hit the slopes, one newly listed Colorado home has direct access to a set of renowned trails.

The four-acre property is located within the exclusive Bachelor Gulch community and offers up epic, eye-catching views of Rocky Mountain National Park’s Gore Range. Spanning an impressive 10,500 square feet and nestled amongst local evergreen and aspen trees, the timber-framed residence is asking its next buyer to cough up a cool $22 million. But hey, that hefty price tag gets you a newly renovated pad, all its furnishings, a few pieces of art and a chance to be the first to make their mark on fresh powder on Beaver Creek Resort’s storied slopes.

A ski-in, ski-out mansion in Colorado’s Beaver Creek Resort just listed for $22 million LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Seller Todd Davison bought the abode back in 2012 for $11 million, though he and his wife, Renee, have made several improvements since then, reported the Wall Street Journal. The couple redid the kitchen, installed a new roof and replaced all the indoor and outdoor furniture. “The design of the home is timeless, so other than some personal preferences, we didn’t need to do much,” Davison tells the WSJ in an email. The interiors, while decidedly contemporary, still feel warm and inviting and are characterized by vaulted wood-beam ceilings and brick accents.

Inside there’s a wine cellar, library, fitness room and a media center with a pool table LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Originally built in 2006, the house features six bedrooms—plenty of space for the whole family—and some fun perks to keep everyone entertained. There’s a fitness room where you can get your workout on in private. Or you could always choose to cozy up in the library after a day of skiing. (It’s decked out with its own fireplace.) For his part, Davison has his own preferred way to unwind. “I love the wine room and also just love sitting on the back porch on summer evenings listening to the water or some music and sipping wine,” he told the publication. Outside, you’ll find multiple heated flagstone patios, equipped with a hot tub and two fire pits. It’s also where you’ll be able to relax to those tranquil sounds of a trickling waterfall and pond.

Bret Burton and David McHugh of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

