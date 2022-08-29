This LA Manse Was Once a Recording Studio for Guns N’ Roses. Now It’s on the Market for $8 Million.

If you ever wanted to live like rock royalty, now’s your chance.

The former Los Angeles mansion of Guns N’ Roses guitarist, Slash, is up for grabs, and all it takes to purchase the pad is a cool $7.9 million. In an attempt to modernize the home-buying process, the listing, held by RealOpen, is offering interested parties the chance to make their offer in either cash or crypto.

Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudon, lived in the manse until 1994 when he decided to part ways and sell the property to its current owners, according to Forbes. Now, the 5,030-square-foot oasis is back in play. The guitarist’s former home was originally built in 1964 and in the decades since has undergone an extensive rebuild down to the studs. Today, the space features several crowning amenities including a yoga deck, putting green and a movie theater, but none is more impressive than the band’s original soundproof recording studio, which is comes in pristine condition.

“The compound offers the ultimate Los Angeles lifestyle with unobstructed 180-degree views,” Christine Quinn, founder and CMO of RealOpen and star of Selling Sunset, tells Forbes. At the end of a private cul-de-sac, this stately compound holds an exterior with a circular motor court, carport and automatic gate. Inside, the house is spread across two levels in an open layout. On the first floor, you’ll find a formal living room, chef’s kitchen and dining area. For the wine connoisseur, there’s also an impressive temperature-controlled pantry nearby.

A floating staircase will take you to the second floor which features a balcony that spans the length of the entire level. The jewel here is a free-standing soaking tub in the primary bathroom that overlooks downtown LA and the Pacific. For all its detail on the inside, there’s no denying the property’s connection to the outdoors. In the rear of the house, an outdoor entertainment area comes complete with a pool, spa, kitchen, shower and half-bath. You can also access this space via sliding glass walls or down a spiral staircase.

For what it’s worth, any aspiring or established musician would be lucky to live here.

