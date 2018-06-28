5 All-American Homes for the Fourth of July
From the adobe homes of the Southwest to East Coast colonials, these homes are the essence of American architecture.
One of the easiest ways to trace the story of America is through its iconic architecture, from mid-century modern to Cape Cod. Although we couldn’t possibly cover all of them here, we’ve put together five of our favorites that define the varied essence of our nation’s most important architectural styles, from a French-inspired mansion to an English-inspired colonial.