5 All-Season Homes That Prove Park City Is More than Just Sundance

For most people, the historic mining town town of Park City, Utah, is synonymous with Sundance Film Festival, an independent film festival that takes place there every January. While it’s a big revenue and tourism generator for the city, real estate agents and tourism companies alike are trying to shake Park City’s reputation as a winter-only destination. When the snow melts, alpine activities like mountain biking, hiking, and zip-lining take center stage.

“We’ve seen a big increase in second home owners coming from warm weather markets and buying summer homes throughout Park City and in many area golf communities,” says realtor Charlie Taylor, who merged his co-owned Glenwild Realty with Park City Realty Group to open Los Angeles-based the Agency’s first mountain destination franchise in the 8,000-person community 30 minutes east of Salt Lake City.

Myriad reports show that Park City is sustaining serious growth: American wealth from Texas, Florida, California, and the Northeast is starting to flood in. New construction is popping up everywhere from the tourist center of Main Street to the gated, recreation-driven communities outside the city proper. High-design, contemporary properties tend to be at the forefront, while more cabin-style estates sprawl across acreage in the valleys and peaks around Park City.

To showcase the diversity in this mountain town, we’ve compiled five of our favorite homes currently on the market in Park City.