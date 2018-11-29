5 Residential Buildings with Lobby Views That Will Blow Your Mind

As the first part of the floor plan that you see, lobbies set the stage for the rest of the building. And if the lobby doesn’t wow you from the start, it will be harder to picture yourself as a future resident. The following five buildings aren’t just nice to look at from the inside; their lobbies peer onto unique viewpoints, from the deep blue ocean to the canals of Venice. While the buildings are special in their own right, the lobby views will make you reluctant to ever leave the first floor.