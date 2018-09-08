5 Small Towns with Big Appeal for Luxury Buyers

While many consider Martha’s Vineyard, Aspen, and Deer Valley to be the ultimate millionaire (and billionaire) magnets when it comes to second homes, a new breed of under-the-radar towns are attracting luxury buyers looking for untarnished small-town appeal coupled with tax-favorable status. From Snowmass, Colo., to Whitefish, Mont., the following itty-bitty towns blend palpable mom-and-pop appeal with luxe listings for the ultimate home away from home.