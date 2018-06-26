A Printing Warehouse, a Butcher Shop, and Other Buildings That Found New Life as Luxe Residential Projects
Historic buildings are being lavishly reimagined as residential buildings.
view slideshow
From Australia to New York, historic buildings are finding new life as posh residential buildings. An industrial site reimagined as a chic community development and a printing warehouse turned sleek residential building are just two of the projects that prove sometimes the best things in life are old treasures—with a new twist.