An 1800s Farmhouse is Reimagined for the Modern Crowd

One of Brooklyn’s oldest homes (a farmhouse that was built in 1832) has been completely reimagined and transformed into a four-story townhouse. Located at 59 Middagh Street in the historic Brooklyn Heights community, the property was renovated by Jennifer Robertson and Brenda Walker of 522 Commercial Real Estate. The 6,300-square-foot home now has six bedrooms, five full baths, three powder rooms, and panoramic views of the cityscape. It has been listed for $11.5 million.