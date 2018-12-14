Arcade Rooms, Dance Floors, and Bowling Alleys: These Spaces Have Serious Game

If you need a break from making snow angels and baking sugar cookies this holiday season, head inside to pass the time in a lavish game room. From Beverly Hills to the Hamptons, the following homes are outfitted with more than $100,000 in game tables and machines, bringing the fun of Dave & Buster’s (with an upscale twist) to the comfort of your own home. Once summer rolls around, switch it up by heading outdoors to a backyard water park with a lazy river.