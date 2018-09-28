History Comes to Life in This Charleston Home

Built in the 1830s, the Reverend Paul Trapier Gervais House in Charleston, South Carolina blends historic charm with modern amenities for a classic yet chic end result. Located in the historic South of Broad neighborhood (which is home to Rainbow Row, a collection of 19th-century, pastel townhomes that is popular with sightseers), the 7,800-square-foot home holds five bedrooms and four baths. Ideal for those who want a timeless estate, the three-story home has been listed for $13.85 million.