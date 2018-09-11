Home Tour: A $29 Million Miami Beach House

Endless sunny weather, powdery soft beaches, and a growing art scene make Miami Beach a top choice for homeowners searching for a personal piece of paradise. Located on the entire third and fourth floors of the Regalia on Sunny Isles Beach, the appropriately named Beach House offers direct beach access and panoramic ocean views. Designed by AD100 interior designer Charles Allem, the 17,015-square-foot unit is a playful mix of onyx, leather, lacquer, limestone, wall coverings, and custom millwork. From the oceanfront bedrooms to the swanky bar, here are the standout spaces in the sleek abode, which is currently listed for $29 million.