Home Tour: A Magnificent Five-Story Mansion with Spectacular Views of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge

Perched majestically on a hilltop at 2900 Vallejo Street in San Francisco’s elite Pacific Heights district, this exquisitely renovated 9,700-square-foot mansion was formerly owned by philanthropist Vanessa Getty and her husband, William, grandson of the late billionaire J. Paul Getty. Constructed in 1912 by acclaimed Bay Area architect Louis M. Upton, the six-bedroom mansion offers incomparable views of San Francisco Bay. The current owner recently completed a three-year total renovation that included steel-beam seismic reinforcement. The home is listed for $30 million with Ludovico and Michelangelo Mazzola of Mazzola Properties.