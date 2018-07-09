Home Tour: A New York Castle with Its Own Statue of Liberty

Built in 1903 for a New York physician, the imposing gray stone Tiedemann Castle overlooks Greenwood Lake in New York. Located around 50 miles from Manhattan, the 12,590-square-foot, six-bedroom main house is reminiscent of Irish castles thanks to its fortified stone facade and turret. A turreted guest house, a pool house, a boat house, and nearly 700 feet of shoreline anchor the grandiose grounds. Purchased by former New York Yankees legend and Miami Marlins co-owner Derek Jeter in 2003, the sprawling colonial estate is set on four acres. After being painstakingly restored over the past 15 years, the property has been listed with Diane Mitchell of Wright Bros. Real Estate for $14.75 million.