Home Tour: An Oceanfront Teahouse in Malibu

Located on a prime lot in Malibu, 23652 Malibu Colony Road offers everything you could want in a coastal home: direct beach access, indoor/outdoor living, and airy, sun-drenched interiors. Designed by architect Doug Burdge, the remodeled teahouse features three bedrooms, a study, and plenty of outdoor amenities. The property is currently on the market for $21 million. Sandro Dazzan and Irene Dazzan-Palmer of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury hold the listing.