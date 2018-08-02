Home Tour: Inside the Most Expensive Home on the Market in Dallas

Built in 1938 for Italian cotton tycoon Count Pio Crespi and his American wife Florence, the iconic Crespi Estate occupies 14 wooded acres in the elite Preston Hollow area just minutes from downtown Dallas, Tex. The estate is made up of a 27,092-square-foot, seven-bedroom main house, a 4,836-square-foot pool house, and a 3,347-square-foot, two-story guest house. Previously owned by Dallas billionaire Tom Hicks (the former owner of the Texas Rangers and Dallas Stars sports teams), the estate was purchased late last year by developer Mehrdad Moayedi. After an extensive renovation, the property has been listed through Allie Beth Allman & Associates for $38.5 million.