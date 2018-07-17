Home Tour: Live Under the Mediterranean Sun in This Rustic Sardinian Estate

Loosely translated, “alla garibaldina” is an Italian phrase meaning “with audacity, courage, or a willingness to take bold risks.” As owner Gaetano Poli began the process of building his nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate on 18.5 acres of rocky hillside in Sardinia, he needed a dose of audacity and risk to bring the project to life. Working with strict local authorities and regulations, Poli spent around six years acquiring all the land and sourcing the materials and furnishings for the home. When all was said and done, he thought it was only appropriate to name the 10,212-square-foot labor of love La Garibaldina.

The finished residence is composed of several distinct areas: the main living area, the master suite, four en suite double bedrooms, and four additional guesthouses. After several years of enjoying the home, Poli decided it was time for a new owner to experience this special slice of the Mediterranean. La Garibaldina is on sale through ImmobilSarda/Christie’s International Real Estate with a price upon request.