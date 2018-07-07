Home Tour: Take a Behind-the-Scenes Look at an Opulent Mansion in Flower Mound, Texas

Set on an 8.3-acre plot, this 14,906-square-foot Texas mansion was modeled after regal French country homes. Carved columns, turrets, and multicolored tiles give the exterior a distinctly European look, while marble and scraped wood floors, floating staircases, cathedral ceilings with exposed beams, and six custom fireplaces create interiors that are opulent without being stuffy. Located around 25 minutes from downtown Dallas, the gated Flower Mound is going to auction on July 21.