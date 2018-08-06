Home Tour: This Minimalist Estate Mimics the Surrounding Rocky Mountains

From azure lakes to jagged rock formations, Colorado is a playground for outdoorsy types—but it goes without saying that the Rocky Mountains are the real attraction. And if the mountains are calling to you, there’s no better place to be than 1068 Wilson Way. Located on a 35-acre plot near Telluride, the 6,561-square-foot estate offers four bedrooms, four full baths, and panoramic views of the snow-dusted peaks. The majestic mountain manse has been listed through Telluride Sotheby’s International Realty for $16.9 million.