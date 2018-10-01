Homes to Make You Fall in Love with the Pacific Palisades

The Pacific Palisades might not be as well-known as its more famous neighbor (we’re looking at you, Malibu), but it’s every bit as charming. Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica Mountains, the upscale community shows off modern homes, miles of hiking trails, panoramic ocean views, and easy access to Will Rogers State Park. If you’re trying to decide whether to purchase a property in Malibu or the Pacific Palisades, the following homes might just tip the scales in favor of the Palisades.