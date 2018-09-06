Live the Jet-Set Life at These Residences Near Private Airports

For today’s active businessmen and women, time is the ultimate luxury. It’s only natural then that many prefer private—rather than commercial—aviation. “Whether traveling home from a business trip or taking off for a vacation, the beauty of flying privately is ease of accessibility, seamless travel, and the ability to arrive and depart just steps from your destination,” says James Henderson, president of commercial operations at XOJET. If flying is a regular part of your routine, it makes sense to take distance from the airport into account when purchasing a property. From Turks and Caicos to New Jersey, the following residential developments are located near private airports (or terminals), which makes it easy to jet off at a moment’s notice.