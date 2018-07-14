One of These 5 Regal Mansions Could be Your Modern-Day Castle

It seems that contemporary real estate developers and architects are building private homes with the ambition to out-build their competitors—opting for higher square-footage, larger swimming pools, more spacious spas, and of course, the inevitable standout amenities that simply can’t be equaled. We have gathered a handful of five regal mansions that take the modern-day mansion to new heights, offering eager buyers the chance to reside in the castle of their dreams. From a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed guesthouse at one New York property to a waterfront home with its very own replica of the iconic Statue of Liberty, and a multifunctional indoor ice rink/tennis court, we simply can’t get enough of these outrageous homes scattered across the country.

Read on for the full list of spectacular homes that are ready to accommodate you and your loved ones and your entire extended family—start making your guest list now.