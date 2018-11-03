Residences Seemingly Made for the Ultimate Holiday Party

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about where to celebrate Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, or New Year’s Eve. Whether you’re looking for tall ceilings that can accommodate the largest Christmas tree in the lot or a fireplace where you can roast chestnuts, the following properties promise to deliver all that and more. Though the weather outside may soon be frightful, the following properties guarantee a winter that is downright delight. So grab some hot chocolate, curl up by the fireplace, and let it snow.