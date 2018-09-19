This Portland Home Is Like a Sliver of Japan

Throughout his career, Japanese architect Kengo Kuma has sought to reinterpret traditional Japanese buildings for the 21st century. One of his newest examples, the Suteki House in Portland, Ore., delivers on this premise by merging Japanese spatial principles with cutting-edge design. Spanning two levels and 4,739 square feet, the L-shaped residence shows off large glass walls that overlook the peaceful lawn and surroundings. Asian-inspired architecture (think Japanese wood doors and slat-like feature walls) speak to Kuma’s signature aesthetic. The glass house, which was showcased at the NW Natural Street of Dreams in Happy Valley last year, is currently on the market. The property is listed by Luxe Platinum Properties, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate. Price is available upon request.