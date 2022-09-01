This $33.5 Million Park City Mansion Was Designed to Look Like the Set of a Bond Movie

The James Bond franchise has inspired luxury superyachts, high-end travel packages and designer sunglasses. Now we can add multimillion-dollar mansions to that list.

Developer Matt Alcone of Alcone Ventures is building a new manse in Park City, Utah, that takes design cues from a striking glass pad seen in 2015’s Spectre. That’s not the $33.5 million estate’s only selling point, either. The aptly named Snowfall is the most expensive home ever listed for sale in the ritzy Deer Valley Resort, according to listing agent Steve Jury of Keller Williams Park City. It’s also one of the priciest listings in the Beehive State, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The two-acre mountaintop property, which sits at about 9,000 feet above sea level, affords spectacular views of Park City and the Wasatch Mountains. Spanning roughly 15,000 square feet, the modern main residence features a sleek, angular silhouette and floor-to-ceiling glass walls like its cinematic muse.

“In building this property our primary goal was finding a location that could deliver a sense of awe and drama,” Alcone told Robb Report via email. “The approach to the house had to build excitement, and once there the views had to deliver.”

The decidedly slick exterior will be balanced by a warm, inviting interior that is characterized by hand-cut Montana Moss Rock and reclaimed timber. The living quarters will also come equipped with no less than 16 fireplaces. The generous layout features four bedrooms with adjoining bathrooms and patios, as well as a bunk room with 11 beds for your henchmen, two private bathrooms, two walk-in closets and a patio.

Other highlights include a large media room for screening Bond flicks, a high-tech office complex with its own bathroom and a fitness center with a sauna, a steam room and a massage room. Outside, meanwhile, you’ll find a 44-foot heated pool and a sizable rooftop deck from which you can scout for villains. As you might expect, the property is also equipped with a motor court and multiple garages for your Aston Martins, along with separate lockups for ATVs and snowmobiles.

To top it off, the grounds offer access to Deer Valley ski trails and are surrounded by hiking tracks and bike trails.

“We wanted to house to deliver in four fronts—the best access to all mountain sports and activities, an ideal multifamily retreat, a grand space for entertaining and a completely remote location from which to run a business,” Alcone adds.

Alcone bought the parcel back in 2020 and broke ground last November. Since the project is still in the early stages of construction, the 007 hideaway can be modified by the buyer. It is expected to be completed by late 2023 or early 2024.

Click here to see all the photos of Snowfall mansion.