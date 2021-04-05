Home Tours: This $38 Million SoCal Mansion Has a 55-Foot Pool That Will Rival Any Resort’s

Travel may be slowly coming back, but, these days, it clearly pays to have your own personal vacation spot. Those who are still on the hunt for one have plenty of options, among them a sprawling, Mediterranean-style property in California’s Orange County, dubbed Casa San Mateo, that’s currently on the market for $38 million.

Like any good getaway, the home is suitably private—visitors will have to pass through three separate gates to get there. It’s located on a considerable chunk of land, too, with about three private acres available to the future owner. This property also includes a particularly enviable amenity: 450 feet of ocean frontage.

Altogether, the main home and guest house make up about 13,000 square feet. Both were built in a sort of modern Tuscan style, with a stone façade and reclaimed wood beams throughout the interiors, which were designed by local talent Jim Glover.

Want to get a closer look at all that Casa San Mateo has to offer? Listing agents Seth Nelson and Ariana Gaffoglio of Douglas Elliman’s Eklund Gomes team recently gave Robb Report the full tour on Instagram Live:

Standout interior moments include the entryway, which opens into a long hallway with arched ceilings and a curved staircase that leads to the upper levels. The great room, meanwhile, has double-height ceilings—on the upper level, a game room with a pool table looks down upon the space. All of the bedrooms have views of the ocean, but the primary suite has an especially spectacular vantage point, as well as dual closets and a sprawling bathroom.

Of course, the main selling points are beyond the home’s four walls. The property includes a 55-foot pool with a separate hot tub, as well as a bocce ball court and outdoor gym.

It’s a great estate for entertaining, and overnight visitors can stay at the separate, two-bedroom guest house. There’s plenty of room for them to park, too—the digs come with a large, nine-car garage.

Looking to get your long-overdue vacation started? Check out more photos of Casa San Mateo, below: