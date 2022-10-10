A Beautifully Preserved Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York’s Hudson Valley Just Listed for $1.5 Million 

Nature was a theme that ran throughout all of Frank Lloyd Wright’s works, and it doesn’t get much closer to the outdoors than this Usonian-style home in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Formally known as the Socrates Zaferiou House, named after its first owner, the 1961 prefab design is sited on two-and-a-half acres within Clausland Mountain Park. The single-story residence has traditional elements commonly found in Wright’s Usonian dwellings—the likes of a flat roof, L-shaped floor plan and mahogany paneling. However, this house deviates from the norm with a walk-out basement, high ceilings and an extra bedroom. If you’re anything like Wright and want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, this midcentury abode could be yours for $1.5 million.

A Usonian-style home in New York’s Hudson Valley known as the Socrates Zaferiou House was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty

Listed with Richard Ellis and Brandon Wagner of Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty, the Socrates Zaferiou House is one of nine prefab structures that Wright built in the ‘50s. Although, he ended up passing away in 1959 before the project was complete, so the remainder of the plans were carried out by a project architect for the Guggenheim Museum. Zaferiou lived there for more than 50 years until Sarah Anderson-Magness of Studio Magness bought the property in 2014. “The preservation Socrates gave to the house was so meticulous,” Anderson-Magness tells Bloomberg. “I have all the original drawings for the house. They have site-visit notes on the drawings with modifications that have to be made.”

The house features an original couch that was designed by Wright in the ’50s Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty

Today, the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home spans roughly 2,260 square feet and comprises all the original counters, tiles, fixtures and wood paneling. While it appears to be virtually untouched by time, Anderson-Magness has made small updates over the years including switching out the appliances and repainting the exterior. In the living room, you’ll find an original couch that Wright designed—which, if you’re wondering, does come with the sale of the house. More of his signature elements can be found throughout, including a large masonry fireplace, lots of built-ins and wood-framed windows.

“I’m in a place where I want to be able to contribute my expertise to another place and enjoy it with my family,” adds Anderson-Magness. “I think that’s what a true preservationist is: We see and take what we’re given, and then try to implement the original intent. There’s a history and a story to maintain.”

We can only hope the next owner is ready to do the same.

Click here to see all the photos of the Socrates Zaferiou House.