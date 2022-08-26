Quantcast
RR One

A 19th-Century New York Penthouse With a Giant Rooftop Garden Just Listed for $6.8 Million

The Soho loft spans 2,500 square feet and offers commanding views of the city.

Soho Penthouse Douglas Elliman

This New York penthouse will appeal to urban gardeners and art lovers alike.

The 19th-century Neo-Grec loft, which was just listed for $6.8 million by Douglas Elliman, consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an enchanted rooftop garden. Perched on Prince Street in Soho, the eclectic home sits at the pinnacle of a five-unit co-op built in 1889 by Richard Berger. It’s at the top when it comes to design, too.

The sixth-floor loft is being offered up by art curator and scholar, Susan Vogel, alongside her partner Kenneth Prewitt, as reported by the New York Post. A true enclave for creative types, the building itself even features a mural painted by artist Richard Haas. Vogel was said to have purchased the abode in the ‘70s for a mere $27,500. Although, back then, the raw space was apparently meant for a freight elevator and outfitted with nothing but radiators. “We had to put down a floor on top of one layer of boards between us and the fifth floor,” a spokesperson for Vogel told the Post.

Soho Penthouse

A penthouse in Soho has just been listed for $6.8 million.  Douglas Elliman

Thankfully, the modernized penthouse looks a lot different today. It’s been updated with state-of-the-art appliances, high-end finishes, a Sonos audio system, three skylights and motorized shades. Vogel clearly had an affinity for crystal light fixtures and installed seven glittering chandeliers. The stylish, 2,500-square-foot residence also has an abundance of original details, including soaring wood-beamed ceilings, exposed Brooklyn Rose brick and stately cast-iron columns.

An expansive great room is bathed in natural light, along with the open-plan living and dining areas. Nearby, the gourmet kitchen has everything a home cook could want, from a custom inset butcher block to quarried stone countertops and custom cabinetry. Elsewhere, the primary suite sports a super-sized closet and a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub, green marble and Moroccan ceramic tile.

Soho Penthouse

It features a 1,500-square-foot private rooftop terrace with professionally designed gardens.  Douglas Elliman

The crown jewel is the previously mentioned 1,500-square-foot irrigated rooftop terrace by renowned landscape architect Tyler Horsley. It showcases four cherry trees, beautiful wisteria, evergreen trees and a pergola. Whoever inhabits this arty Soho residence next better have a keen eye for design.

Brokers Brian Logvinsky, Victoria Logvinsky and Ryan Siciliano hold the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of this Soho penthouse.

Soho Penthouse

Douglas Elliman

