This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon

What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course.

As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners.

The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700 square feet and stands over a turquoise lagoon. The contemporary architecture and decor is in keeping with the local environment. You can expect sustainable materials throughout, as well as five-star finishes and handcrafted touches. All the furniture is included in the villa’s asking price, too.

The first floor comprises a large living room with breathtaking ocean views, along with a small kitchen, a study and one of the two en suite guest bedrooms. The spacious primary suite is also located on this level and comes with the resort’s signature retractable roof, a large dressing room, a study and a separate sleeping area for the kids. The primary bathroom opens to a private deck with a sunken bathtub and outdoor shower.

On the second floor, meanwhile, you’ll find a TV lounge, a gym and a third en suite bedroom with a dressing room and a balcony with an oak bathtub. The waterslide runs from the top floor down to the water, so you can take a dip whenever you desire. Outside, the massive deck features a 40-foot lap pool with views of the lagoon, overwater hammocks and comfy lounge seating.

To top it off, the villa gives you access to all resort offerings, including butler and concierge services, a children’s club, a cinema, a dive school and a villa rental program. You’ll also be able to enjoy a three-story overwater complex called the Gathering, which offers boutiques, restaurants, bars and more.

All that makes $7 million seem like quite the steal. Robert Green, the founder and managing director of Sphere Estates, holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Villa 3 at Soneva Jani.