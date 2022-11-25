This $18 Million Sonoma Estate Is a Modernist Gem Nestled Inside 144 Acres of Wine Country

Located in the heart of California’s wine country, this $18 million estate in Sonoma is minutes from downtown Sonoma but feels worlds away. Situated on 144 acres, the striking modernist home is incredibly secluded, secure and private.

The 8,566-square-foot residence at 3050 High Grove Lane was built in 2006 and was built to exacting standards. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-baths, and every room in the home prioritizes the surrounding nature through floor-to-ceiling windows and doors.

The living room. Christie’s International Real Estate

The home features spectacular stonework on the facade and interiors that are offset by walls of glass. Flooded with natural light, the living room is the heart of the home and has 18-foot ceilings, a fireplace and contemporary stone art installations. There’s also plenty of white wall space for art here. Mid-century modern elements, like clean lines, open spaces, geometric features and large windows, bring about a nostalgic feel to the home.

The large kitchen features monolithic-style islands, counters and a bar. It is crafted with African teak woodwork and custom walnut and pear burl. The home has two owner’s suites, which connect to private terraces and have generously sized closets and en suite bathrooms. There are two offices, one of which is lined with custom lacquered walnut shelving and doubles as a theater. Other rooms include a screened porch with a fireplace that overlooks the lawn, a veranda, a three-car garage and an indoor plunge pool with an outdoor shower.

The kitchen. Christie’s International Real Estate

Neutral tones and natural materials are designed to mimic the surrounding landscape, which features a manicured lawn, towering native trees and beautiful views of Sonoma Mountain and the valley. The home feels even more secluded thanks to the 3,000 acres of protected wildlife habitat that it borders. The gated, fenced grounds includes a pond, seasonal creeks, gardens, olive groves and many hiking, biking and equestrian trails and roads. You’ll also get access to miles of protected trailheads.

One of two owner’s suites. Christie’s International Real Estate

The property’s history dates back to the 19th century and is part of the famed Spreckels Estate. Alma Spreckels, known as the great grandmother of San Francisco, was a socialite and heiress to the fortune of her late first husband, sugar baron Adolph Spreckels. Not only did he commission and fund The Palace of Fine Arts, but in the late 1800s they bought 3,000 acres of land in Sonoma County as a summer retreat—frequented by Hollywood elite of the time, including Clark Gable, Charlie Chaplin and Mary Pickford. While this home itself was built just 16 years ago, it’s part of the property they once owned. The trails near the property were commissioned by Alma and paved in the 1930s.

One of two offices. Christie’s International Real Estate

No expense was spared with the materials used throughout the home. Christie’s International Real Estate

The screened porch. Christie’s International Real Estate

The indoor plunge pool. Christie’s International Real Estate

There are many places to lounge outside. Christie’s International Real Estate

The home blends into the natural landscape. Christie’s International Real Estate