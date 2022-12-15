This $11.5 Million NYC Condo Comes With a 20-Foot Pool—in the Living Room

There are some amenities that New Yorkers can only dream of, and their own personal pool is one of them. Although, the Manhattanite lucky enough to scoop up this West Chelsea condo can take a dip right inside their living room.

Only 16 residences at the Soo K. Chan–designed Soori High Line building are equipped with an indoor pool, and now two of those units have just been hoisted onto the market for a combined $11.5 million. The apartments are adjacent to one another and share a stunning 20-foot-long heated saltwater swimming pool meant to serve as an extension of its living spaces. The palatial pad is currently configured as a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home, and what makes it even more of a rarity is that it’s outfitted with not one but two sprawling outdoor terraces.

Inside this combination apartment at Soori High Line is a 20-foot, partially-enclosed swimming pool. Nest Seekers International

Spanning 4,908 square feet, this condo lacks nothing when it comes to high-end design. There are soaring 18-foot ceilings, expansive walls of glass and radiant flooring made from Azul Grey limestone and solid oak wood. Additional highlights include top-of-the-line finishes and an open layout that welcomes southern and northern exposures. The real showstopper, though, is the partially enclosed water feature with a solid timber deck. Unfortunately, at only four feet deep, there won’t be any diving.

The kitchen is full of light thanks to large floor-to-ceiling windows. Nest Seekers International

Elsewhere, the double-height living room is immediately striking with its Augsburg oak paneled walls and statement-making gas fireplace. The latter showcases a floating Nero Marquina marble slab hearth, so there’s no styling necessary. You’ll also enjoy a designer chef’s kitchen that’s been decked out with glossy lacquer cabinetry, Miele and Sub-Zero appliances and slate gray waterfall edge countertops. “The design aspect of the building and finishes are very Zen-like,” says Chester Yow of Nest Seekers International, who holds the listing.

The primary suite certainly doesn’t disappoint, either. Think a massive walk-in closet, a soaking tub with skyline views and access to that previously mentioned 20-foot private terrace. Since Soori High Line’s completion in 2018, the building has seen its fair share of high-profile residents. In fact, rapper Meek Mill once called this condominium home, although there’s no word on which unit he copped.

Click here to see all the photos of Apt 3AB at Soori High Line.