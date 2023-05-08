This $30 Million Southampton Estate Sits on 700 Feet of Private Waterfront

Hamptons real estate has been booming even before the pandemic, but with so much demand today, it’s hard to find a coveted property for sale.

That makes this $29.5 million home on Meadow Lane in Southampton even more of a find. The private, contemporary hideaway is tucked between Halsey Neck Pond and the ocean, with 700 feet of direct water frontage. Called Swans Crossing, the property spans 5.5 acres and has a 6,830-square-foot manse that was first built in 1994. The home is accessed via a long gated driveway, which leads you to the front steps and foyer, and is surrounded by lush landscaping, including mature trees that tower over the residence. Inside, there are floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors that let in plenty of natural light.

The living room. Douglas Elliman

The home’s interiors wouldn’t look out of place in Miami, with its marble floors throughout, a marble fireplace, and wall space for an impressive art collection. Nearly every room has either access to or views of the surrounding property. Spacious and inviting, there are many areas for entertaining, such as the massive living room with a wet bar, the chef’s kitchen, and two terraces off the living and dining rooms for al fresco dining. There are four rooms on the main level, while the entire second floor is dedicated to the gigantic primary suite.

The dining room filled with art. Douglas Elliman

Speaking of the primary bedroom, it spans 2,023 square feet and has a large bedroom with a fireplace, two terraces, dual walk-in closets, dual private bathrooms, and a sitting room with a kitchenette. Even the two bathrooms have their own terraces, soaking tubs, and separate showers. From this level, there’s also access to the rooftop terrace with incomparable views of both the pond and Atlantic Ocean.

The Mediterranean-style pool surrounded by gardens. Douglas Elliman

Amenities include a tennis court, complete with a viewing pavilion, a Mediterranean-style pool and spa, a dining pavilion, two double garages with storage, and an elevator that services both floors. If you have a green thumb, the lush gardens, including vegetable, rose, and cutting gardens, are sure to be of interest. The home is perfect for those who love the outdoors but want a taste of contemporary city-style living with fine finishes, materials, and amenities. The backyard has an expansive lawn, where you can sit and relax, watching the various wildlife and enjoying stunning sunrises and sunsets over the water. There’s also room for additional structures, such as a charming guest cottage or other outdoor amenities.

Southampton’s Meadow Lane is often called Billionaires’ Lane thanks to its ultra-wealthy residents. Homes near—and on—the ocean are exceptionally desirable, but the narrow lane also means that there’s little traffic and more privacy. While Swans Crossing isn’t located oceanfront, its waterfront location and proximity to the ocean across the street is rare for homes of this caliber.

Click here to see more photos of Swans Crossing.