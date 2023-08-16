This Alluring Spanish Colonial Villa in L.A. Just Hit the Market for $18.4 Million

Though it underwent an era-appropriate restoration and update a few years back, complete with the addition of a new Control4 automation system, this Spanish Colonial Revival nearing the 100-year-old mark still has plenty of vintage tricks up its proverbial sleeves; and it just popped up for sale in the Los Angeles community of Los Feliz, asking a speck over $18 million.

Hidden away behind walls and gates, on almost an acre of land offering sweeping views of the entire L.A. Basin and beyond, the house was originally built for wealthy automotive executive Oliver R. Fuller in 1929. Designed by noted architect Harry Hayden Whiteley, the three-level structure offers six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms spread across a little more than 11,000 square feet of living space boasting elaborate coffered ceilings and stained-glass details throughout.

The grand entry foyer displays a curving wrought-iron staircase and stained-glass ceiling. Laura Hull

Especially standing out on the main level is a soaring rotunda entry foyer displaying a curving wrought-iron staircase. From there, a step-down living room sports hardwood floors, a baronial fireplace, and French doors spilling out to a balcony overlooking an eye-catching pool and spa.

Other highlights include a fireside library equipped with a Prohibition-style bookcase bar, plus a formal dining room resting beneath a hand-stenciled wood ceiling and opening to a covered veranda. A gourmet kitchen is outfitted with a spacious eat-in island, commercial-grade appliances, a butler’s pantry and an accompanying breakfast nook.

The kitchen is decked out with a roomy eat-in island and commercial-grade appliances. Laura Hull

All of the bedrooms can be found upstairs, including a plush master retreat spotlighted by dual walk-in closets, as well as a spa-inspired bath hosting a soaking tub and separate shower; and the lower level holds a gym, media room and climate-controlled wine cellar. There’s also a motorcourt and four-car garage on the property.

“This rare masterpiece seamlessly blends the grandeur of Mediterranean estates with the allure of old Hollywood glamour,” says listing agent Rita Whitney of The Agency. “It’s a retreat transcending time and a sanctuary capturing the essence of Southern California living.”

