Exclusive: Inside a $13.6 Million Spanish Colonial Home Nestled in One of Hollywood’s Most Exclusive Enclaves

Everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Aniston has called LA’s swanky Bird Streets neighborhood home. Now, you too can live just like the rich and famous in the celeb-loved enclave.

Perched above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, a Spanish Colonial Revival just listed for a cool $13.6 million with Michael Nourman and Adam Sires of Nourmand & Associates. Dubbed Casa Olivia, the property was initially built in 1934. While well preserved, it’s since been given a contemporary refresh. Luckily, it still retains a ton of character. Spanning 6,470 square feet, the spread comprises a main residence, a separate guest house, a two-car garage and an additional gated carport.

In Los Angeles, a Spanish Colonial Revival dubbed Casa Olivia just listed for $13.6 million Paul Barnaby

Hidden from the street behind a set of gates and flanked by mature hedges, the two-story home is entered via hand-forged glass steel doors. Inside, you’ll find an expansive living room that’s been decked out with an antique stone mantle and fireplace. Elsewhere, a game room with walls clad in Venetian plaster can double as a library. The main level also offers up an office, wine cellar, a family room with a 13th-century French mantle fireplace, plus an eat-in kitchen outfitted with a large marble island.

The home was originally built in 1934 but underwent a contemporary remodel Paul Barnaby

A sweeping, two-story staircase leads up to the second floor where you’ll find the striking primary suite. It has a fireplace, sitting area, dual spa-like bathrooms, two custom closets and even a private balcony. Two additional suites are also located on this level. Best of all, they each include their own terrace.

What really sets these digs apart, though, is the backyard. Designed by sought-after California landscape architect Scott Shrader, a sparkling pool and spa are accompanied by a hidden outdoor shower and a spacious veranda with seating for 16 or more of your closest confidantes. Here, you’ll also have the option of whipping something up in the outdoor kitchen, popping a few pies in the pizza oven or simply lounge alfresco.

