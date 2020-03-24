Home of the Week: This Spectacular Oceanfront Bahamas Estate Just Got a $14 Million Price Cut

Luxury bargain hunters, listen up. Villa Tarka, the spectacular 12-bedroom, 20,000-square-foot oceanfront estate on Nassau’s Paradise Island in the Bahamas, hit the market a year ago for $39 million.

Today, the price has been “re-aligned” to a hard-to-ignore $24.65 million. If our math is correct, that’s a non-trivial 37 percent drop.

“The seller is very motivated,” says broker George Damianos, of Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty, who holds the listing.

Damianos explains that the estate was used by its owners primarily as a family vacation retreat. When the husband passed away recently, it no longer had the same attraction. His wife has decided it’s time to let it go. Hence the aggressive pricing.

But what a property. Villa Tarka—it means “wandering as water”—is part of the gated Ocean Club Estates on the north shore of this Bahamian island, a short golf cart ride from Atlantis, and the Ocean Club, a Four Seasons resort.

Sitting on a stunning 1.5-acre lot, the home has 246 feet of sandy beach on a horseshoe bay to the north, and views of the 16th hole of the Ocean Club to the south.

This world-class, 18-hole, par 72 course was designed by the legendary Tom Weiskopf, winner of 16 PGA tour titles between 1968 and 1982. The championship course features stunning signature holes and seaside greens stretching over 7,100 yards of Paradise Island coastline.

But it’s the house itself that steals your breath. Constructed around 2005, both the exterior and interior were designed by the owner’s wife who worked with a local architect to make her dreams into reality.

The home’s standout feature is without doubt its curvaceous roof, designed to resemble undulating ocean waves. That, and the roof’s pinky hue, intended to match the pink Bahamian sand on the beach outside.

Ringed by swaying palm trees and lush tropical landscaping, this sprawling home was designed to have the feel of a beachfront resort.

Amenities include an infinity-edged pool with expansive patios for soaking-up the sun; a pro tennis court with air-conditioned tennis pavilion; and a huge enclosed verandah with floor-to-ceiling windows and glass ceiling to allow spectacular views of the Windex-blue water outside.

“This was very much a family retreat, hence the 12 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. During the holidays, it teemed with children,” says Damianos.

The main level is an entertainer’s dream with its vast two-story living room with open mezzanine, an expansive kitchen that can be closed off when entertaining, a second living room with wet bar, and that huge, semi-circular verandah for casual dining.

Its vibe is decidedly retro, with its shades-of-beige-and-brown color scheme that may not be to everyone’s taste—it’s been likened to an airport lounge circa-1979.

This first level is also home to the cozy master suite with sliding doors leading out to the pool. There are also three additional bedrooms on this level, along with staff quarters and commercial-grade washer and dryer.

Take the staircase up to the second level and there are another eight generously-sized bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

According to Damianos, what sets Villa Tarka apart is its exceptional location, on the beach, tucked away on the north side of the golf course, yet a short walk to the buzz of Atlantis and the Four Seasons with their combined 27 restaurants.

“The appeal here is that Ocean Club Estates homeowners have full access to both resorts’ five-star amenities. That means kids can spend the day on the water slides, while grown-ups can enjoy the ultimate lifestyle that defines Paradise Island.

“And remember getting here is virtually hassle-free with Nassau being just a short 40-minute flight from Miami,” he adds.