This $10 Million Sportsman’s Estate Will Let You Have Your Own Field of Dreams

Want to practice your knuckleball? This 18-acre gated property has you covered. Prefer a game of one-on-one? The court is all yours. Or maybe the serenity of rod and reel are more your style? The spring-fed pond is fully stocked.

This incredible home, listed for $9.9 million, in Lucas, Texas, just north of Dallas, has all a sports enthusiast could ask for (well, minus the indoor hockey rink). The turf baseball field even has dugouts, covered seating and separate pitching and batting cages. The fenced-in basketball court is regulation size, and the putting green area includes a fire pit and heated floors for year-round comfort. Swimming in the pond is a population of bass, catfish and seasonal trout. If you prefer fewer fins with your own swim, there’s always the 85,000-gallon backyard pool.

And that’s just the outside. Inside, the single-story home sprawls across 8,000 square feet. Floor-to-ceiling windows onto all that the outdoors has to offer stretch across the vast open living space.

All five bedrooms are ensuite, with heated floors, electric shades and a convenient laundry room in the primary suite.

The game room includes a wet bar and half bath with direct access to the pool deck and its cabanas. The collection of signed football helmets showcased in the room are available for sale for an additional fee. The media room has its own kitchen area, so snacks are close at hand during those movie marathons.

The main kitchen includes Sub-Zero appliances, two dishwashers, alderwood cabinetry and a massive island. The home has a built-in smart system and can be controlled from the owner’s cellphone. Inside the home office, the overhead fan is made from an actual jet propeller.

If the three-car garage can’t hold your complete collection, there’s one more, a single climate-controlled garage that could also double as a fitness studio if you can’t get your workout in using one of the outdoor sports spaces.

On the back deck, find two hot tubs in addition to the pool and an air-conditioned cabana. Plenty of covered terrace spaces unite the outdoor kitchen with the deck.

A covered seating area with its own wet bar juts out into the pond for an all-day respite.

While the entire property at 1010 Wendy Lane feels like a private resort, the current owners kept preparedness in mind: A private well and underground rainwater storage tanks provide water for the entire estate, and there is a backup generator and two 1,000-gallon propane tanks on site in case of emergency.

The listing is held by Karen Cuskey-Hartman of Coldwell Banker.