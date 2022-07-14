An Historic Scottish Mansion Near One of Golf’s Most Famous Courses Lists for $3.5 Million

If you like golf and 20th-century architecture, this listing is a hole-in-one.

A 5,965-square-foot home in the medieval town of St. Andrews, located just under a mile from the iconic Old Course, just listed asking for offers over £2,950,000, or $3.49 million at current exchange. Sitting on 5 acres, the historic abode was built in 1904 for W. Norman Boase, the former provost of the University of St. Andrews and captain of the city’s Royal and Ancient Golf Club from 1935 to 1936. It’s been well preserved in the 118 years since, Mansion Global reported.

Construction of the home was completed in 1905, the same year the 45th Open Championship was held at the Old Course. The winner was none other than Scotland’s own James Braid, who would go on to become the first golfer in history to win The Open five times.

Nicknamed “The White House,” the cottage-like dwelling features original Arts and Crafts interiors designed by Scottish architecture firm Mills & Shepherd, which also expanded the property in 1911. Like many ecclesiastical buildings in Scotland, this period house features a stone slab roof and textured harling walls. In addition, the home offers nine bedrooms and one of the largest private gardens in the area.

Set back from the road, it’s outfitted with an L-shaped floorplan that neatly organizes the public and private spaces of the home. Throughout its many living spaces, which include a study, dining room and drawing room, expect naturalistic, pared-back interiors complemented by wood paneling, intricate cornice molding, stained timber beams and decorative mantelpieces.

The seaside town of St. Andrews, laden with historical sights, has been a destination visited for centuries by golf fanatics, international students and tourists alike. Over the years, its undeniable charm has even convinced some to call it home. Jamie Macnab of Savills, who has the listing, told Mansion Global that “almost half of its top-end homes are bought by overseas buyers, many of which are from the US.”

If you’ve only ever dreamed of living near one of the world’s best greens, here’s your chance.

Check out more images of the property below.