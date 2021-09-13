One of the Largest Homes on St. Barts Could Be Yours for a Cool $80 Million

Nowadays, with remote work becoming increasingly commonplace, people can log on from just about anywhere. One of the upshots of that is the chance to move to more picturesque locales as jobs become less and less tied to just one city. Those looking to decamp to a new, more paradisal spot are in luck then, as one of the most impressive homes on the island of St. Barts has just listed for a hefty $80 million.

Dubbed Villa Neo, the home is a whopping 17,000 square feet, making it one of the largest residences on the entire island. It’s likely to hold that distinction for a while, as new legislation has made it impossible to build any larger. “They changed the building restrictions on the island of St. Barts, you can’t build north of 12,000 square feet anymore,” listing agent Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International told The Wall Street Journal.

It’s being sold by Doug Barrowman, a Scottish businessman who founded the Knox Group of Companies. Architect Patrick Raffeneau, a renowned designer on St. Barts, built the place back in 2018.

One of the most noteworthy aspects of the property is its sweeping views. It’s situated on a hill, so you can enjoy expansive views of the island’s crystal-clear waters. Since the home is built in a sleek, contemporary style, there are big glass windows in almost every room.

Altogether there are six bedrooms and ten bathrooms, so there’s room to have friends and family over for a long weekend—or to host a small corporate retreat. One of the standout architectural moments is the floating glass staircase, but the courtyard filled with bamboo and palm trees is also of note. It’s got all the right gear too: The kitchen is kitted out with Gaggenau appliances, and the fitness room is all Technogym equipment.

Of course, since it’s a St. Barts home, there’s a pretty impressive infinity pool too, with space to lounge poolside and soak up the sun. And if all else fails, well, the beach is never far here.

Check out more photos of the island digs below: