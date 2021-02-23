Quantcast
×
RR One

Home of the Week: This $26 Million St. Tropez Villa Will Make Brigitte Bardot and Bernard Arnault Your Neighbors

Overlooking the Mediterranean, it's part of the super-exclusive Les Parcs de Saint-Tropez enclave.

St Tropez estate Photo: Courtesy of Finest Residences

Ever since the sultry French starlet Brigitte Bardot landed in St. Tropez to film And God Created Women in 1956, this once sleepy, rustic fishing village has been the official headquarters of the French Riviera jet set.

These days, the town gets snarled in the summer with traffic, tourists shuffle shoulder-to-shoulder around the old port, while the cost of a rosé-infused lunch at Le Club 55 on nearby Pampelonne Beach will melt your Amex card.

Related Stories

But for the affluent who still want to enjoy the delights of this scenically spectacular part of the world, there is one haven of peace, serenity and security a short Mini Moke drive from the town center: Les Parcs de Saint-Tropez.

St Tropez estate

The home is in an exclusive community along the Côte d’Azur.  Photo: Courtesy of Finest Residences

This gated and guarded neighborhood of around 120 or so villas and estates continues to be ranked as one of the most prestigious communities on the planet. Home owners include Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LMVH; Hôtel Ritz Paris owner Mohamed Al-Fayed; and Indian steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal.

And just steps away on the southern perimeter is the longtime home of Bardot, called La Madrague. She bought the former fishing house in the late ’50s and still lives there with her coterie of pets.

Homes here rarely become available, especially ones with unobstructed views of the Bay of St. Tropez, the Massif des Maures mountains in the distance and jaw-dropping golden sunsets.

But just listed with luxury property specialists Finest Residences is this sublime, two-story French Provençal villa with 4,500-square-feet of space, six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a heated pool and huge terraces for soaking up the sun.

St Tropez estate

Traditional Mediterranean style meets modernity inside.  Photo: Courtesy of Finest Residences

While the price is “on application,” Finest Residences CEO Bernard Corcus tells Robb Report that homes with this kind of prized location would typically fetch in the region of 20 to 23 million euros. So we’re estimating an asking price of around $26 million.

“Here it is all about location,” says Corcus. “The villa sits elevated on a west-facing hillside with the best views of the Baie des Canoubiers, the sunset, and over the tree-tops of Les Parcs along the Cap Saint-Pierre peninsula. It is a very special place.”

St Tropez estate

The open-concept living and dining space.  Photo: Courtesy of Finest Residences

Built in 2002, the home was fully renovated in 2014, creating a redesigned wood-beamed living room/dining room area, with floor-to-ceiling glass, making the most of those spectacular sea views.

While the entire Les Parcs community is gated and patrolled 24/7 by ex-military guards, the villa itself has its own gates that open on to a crunchy, gravel courtyard. Steps lead down to the main front entrance with its imposing wooden doors and into that vast living/dining area with a newly modernized kitchen off to the side.

St Tropez estate

The living room has views of the sea.  Photo: Courtesy of Finest Residences

Those huge living area windows open on to a large terrace with glass balustrades that offer protection from the occasional blustery mistral wind. On the floors, and also throughout the home, is marble tiling the color of sand.

A marble staircase leads down to the garden level with the primary bedroom suite, a VIP suite and the three other ensuite bedrooms. And each of the bedrooms claims shutter-style doors leading out on to the main terrace and pool.

St Tropez estate

One of six bedrooms.  Photo: Courtesy of Finest Residences

Alongside the pool is a huge tiled patio for alfresco dining, complete with outdoor fireplace for chilly nights. For fitness fans, the home comes with an impressively-sized gym with mirrored walls, huge TV screen and racks of weights.

In the lush grounds of the estate there’s also a self-contained studio apartment, a multi-car garage, a couple of pergola-covered side terraces offering shade from the sun and gorgeous manicured lawns.

“For someone who cherishes privacy, safety for their family, and the security of living almost in a bubble within a bubble, this is one of the finest properties, not only on the Côte d’Azur, but in the world,” says Corcus.

St Tropez estate

The bathrooms were upgraded with marble.  Photo: Courtesy of Finest Residences

St Tropez estate

The home fitness studio.  Photo: Courtesy of Finest Residences

St Tropez estate

One of the villa’s many terraces.  Photo: Courtesy of Finest Residences

St Tropez estate

Views appear around every corner.  Photo: Courtesy of Finest Residences

St Tropez estate

Famous neighbors include the who’s who of France.  Photo: Courtesy of Finest Residences

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Homes for Sale

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

ad