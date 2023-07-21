This Historic 17th-Century English Estate Comes With Its Own Pristine Cricket Pitch

Why settle for any old English cottage when you could have a supersized historic mansion?

A picture-perfect Jacobean manor known as Stanton Court has hit the market, and the Grade II-listed property sits on 12 sprawling acres in the idyllic Cotswolds. Listed for roughly $18 million (£14 million), the Elizabethan-style residence dates back some 400 years. It was reportedly built for the Izod family in the 17th century, then scooped up by English architect Sir Phillip Sydney Scott in 1913. Not only is he responsible for remodeling the house, but he also restored much of the surrounding village, which he purchased a few years prior in 1906.

The current owners of Stanton Court have made several upgrades of their own, including improving the seven reception rooms and 10 suites. The previous owners also tapped acclaimed garden designer, Rupert Golby, to reimagine the grounds.

The Elizabethan-style residence dates back some 400 years. Savills/Knight Frank

“Stanton Court has to be one of the most beautiful houses on the edge of one of the best villages in all of the Cotswolds,” says Ed Sugden, director of Savills Country Department.

Inside, the pad is packed with period features, including carved fireplaces, intricate cornices, elaborate plasterwork, and rich wood flooring. The grandiose abode offers ample space for entertaining. The drawing room, which was added to the house in 1774, offers prime views of the picturesque garden below that can be admired come cocktail hour. The home also comes equipped with a library, billiards room, gym, and screening room.

The English country house was first built in the 17th century. Savills/Knight Frank

In addition to the main digs, the spread includes four cottages, an indoor pool, and a large pond. You’ll also find a paddock, an orchard, and a cricket pitch. According to the listing, the latter is currently used by local clubs, with the permission of the owners, of course.

“Stanton Court is the quintessential Cotswold village house which benefits from being part of, but totally secluded from, the village of Stanton—a rarity these days,” adds Knight Frank’s Rupert Sweeting, who’s co-listing the property.

Time to get your cricket whites ready.

Click here to see all the photos of Stanton Court.