One of the First Homes Built on Florida’s Star Island Just Listed for $68 Million

One Miami Beach compound, two very different houses.

Back in the ‘20s, prominent Florida architect Walter DeGarmo built the first-ever home on Star Island, a nowadays celeb-laden enclave that has played host to Diddy, Gloria Estefan, and most recently, rap royalty Rick Ross. Though the Mediterranean Revival residence has survived the century since it was built, the vintage residence was physically picked up and relocated about 150 feet to the south side of the 40,000-square-foot lot in 2014 to make way for an even bigger, ultra-modern abode.

Star Island’s first home, designed by architect Walter DeGarmo, just listed for $68 million Become Legendary / Dina Goldentayer

Owner John Jansheski, founder of the DenTek oral care company, tapped award-winning South African firm Saota to erect a second mansion on the waterfront parcel, and the new house, completed in 2019, couldn’t be more different than the original house. An architectural showpiece with tons of glass, the home showcases concrete privacy screens, soaring 21-foot ceilings, and an impressive 18,000 square feet of living space. The grand staircase was reported to be inspired by the shape of a stiletto, and in terms of lavish amenities, there’s a 1,400-bottle wine room, a spa, and not just one but two media rooms. We’re sensing a theme here.

The Miami Beach property also includes an ultra-modern Saota-designed mansion Become Legendary / Dina Goldentayer

The original home also underwent an extensive renovation and now features all new interiors, including a loft-style primary suite. There are a whopping 10 bedrooms and 12 baths dispersed among the two dwellings. Elsewhere, the shared grounds are decked out with a wraparound swimming pool, a gym, a sauna, and a private dock on Biscayne Bay that’s equipped with a boat lift.

If you’re torn between something old and something new, you won’t have to choose with this property. Though the pricey package deal will cost you a cool $68 million.

Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman has the listing.

