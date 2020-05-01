A Palatial Home on Miami’s Famed Star Island Just Hit the Market at $40 Million

If you’re a mover and shaker in Miami, you’ve likely heard about the ultra-exclusive Star Island. Spanning 86 acres, this man-made oasis is home to the city’s high rollers, A-listers and even ex-presidents, all of whom could be your new neighbors. Because a spectacular two-story Star Island estate has just been listed for sale for a cool $40 million.

Considering that there are only a few dozen homes on the island, it’s not often that a property pops up for sale, especially one of this caliber. Set across a perfectly manicured 40,000-square-foot lot, the contemporary abode offers breathtaking water views over Biscayne Bay and Miami’s glittering skyline, as well as private ocean access via a 100-foot IPE wood dock.

The main residence spans a lofty 15,011 square feet and boasts 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The interiors exude opulence thanks to the exquisite stone floors, sparkling chandeliers, and beautifully crafted millwork that is featured throughout. As you would expect, the industrial-style chef’s kitchen is packed with high-end stainless steel appliances and just a short stroll from the wood-paneled wine room which comes with its own temperature-controlled cellar.

Ride the elevator up to the second floor to find four oversized bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. There’s also a master suite fit for royalty; it includes a study, walk-in closet, outdoor terrace and master bathroom, which has a walk-in onyx-and-glass steam shower and a spa-style tub, of course.

Outdoors, the space has been designed for entertaining. There’s a ginormous pool with Jacuzzi, fountain and full outdoor cabana, as well as a covered bar and seating area overlooking the ocean.

If that’s not enough, the estate also includes a large guest house that has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two staff rooms with an adjoining bathroom and kitchenette, along with a three-car garage that has been converted into a professional laundry room.

Given the past and present well-to-do residents of Star Island—Sean Combs, Rosie O’Donnell and Shaquille O’Neal, to name but a few—the neighborhood is gated (and guarded) 24/7 to ensure you can enjoy your slice of paradise in uninterrupted peace.

Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder Group is managing the property, which she calls the “star of Star Island.”

“It epitomizes true indoor/outdoor living, offering the most sought-after mesmerizing views of the Miami skyline, as well as magnificent sunsets,” Eber says. “The home is timeless and exudes elegance throughout with exquisite finishes, masterful craftsmanship, high ceilings and expansive living areas.”

Interested? You can find more details regarding 13 Star Island Drive here, or check out photos below: