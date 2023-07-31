The Chic Connecticut Estate From ‘The Stepford Wives’ Could Now Be Yours for $7 Million

The ritzy suburb of Stepford, Connecticut isn’t real, but apparently, the picturesque houses within the fictional neighborhood are.

A sprawling New Canaan estate where director Frank Oz shot his feminist horror film, The Stepford Wives, has just hit the market for $6.9 million. Located on the idyllic-sounding Summersweet Lane, the mega-mansion sits on just shy of five manicured acres and is surrounded by serene forests for added privacy. The exclusive street is home to only six other estates, in fact, so even Nicole Kidman or Matthew Broderick would be free from prying eyes here.

Built in 2004, the extravagant digs showcase ornate millwork, classic wainscoting, stately columns, and soaring nine to 12-foot ceilings on every floor. The six-bed, seven-bath residence is drenched in natural sunlight and measures a whopping 10,000 square feet. The lower level, which spans an additional 4,000 square feet, has been outfitted with a recreation room, gym, spa, and movie theater.

A home in New Canaan, Connecticut that was featured in ‘The Stepford Wives’ just listed for $6.9 million Global Extreme

Upstairs, the grandiose main floor is home to a formal living room and a double-height reception hall with ceilings that reach upwards of 20 feet. Elsewhere, you’ll find a sunroom with an adjoining terrace and a super sleek executive office. A few steps away, the chef’s kitchen connects to a butler’s pantry and a massive open dining area that looks fit for throwing a ‘50s-style dinner party.

The estate was built in 2004 and sits on 48 acres of reservoir conservancy Global Extreme

The second level holds four en suite bedrooms, plus an ultra-serene primary suite that comes with a large sitting area and custom-designed closets. The primary bath is nothing to sneeze at, either, with a jetted tub that overlooks the pristine, grassy grounds. Outside, all that’s missing is a pool. Of course, there’s always an option to have one made just for you.

Ryan Serhant and Jessica Lane of Serhant hold the listing together.

