Inside the $17 Million Malibu Beach House That Steve McQueen Once Called Home

When late actor Steve McQueen made the move to Malibu in the ‘70s, it wasn’t for the epic surf. Despite being one of the most successful (and highest-paid) movie stars of his generation, the King of Cool wanted privacy and seclusion above all else. So, he scored an oceanfront retreat perched high up on a bluff where he and his second wife, Ali MacGraw, could avoid the spotlight and stroll the shore undetected. Now, the couple’s former beachside hideaway can be yours.

The property, which is located in the ultra-exclusive gated community of Victoria Point, has recently hit the market for just shy of $17 million. Set off Broad Beach Road, the SoCal residence has been extensively renovated in the years since the leading man lived there. McQueen, who most famously starred in The Great Escape and The Magnificent Seven, died tragically in 1980 at the age of 50 while undergoing cancer treatment. His son, Chad, decided to part ways with the digs in July 2020. The home changed hands yet again a few months later in September when it was sold to songwriter Ammar Malik, whose credits appear on hit songs such as “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5.

A Malibu beach house that once belonged to late actor Steve McQueen just listed for $16.9 million. The Luxury Level

According to listing agent Elizabeth Donovan of Coldwell Banker Realty, Malik and his wife, Chyna Bardarson, originally intended to flip the celeb-pedigreed pad for themselves. However, during the remodel, they ended up purchasing another Malibu property to use as their primary residence and decided to list this waterfront manse instead.

The 4,300-square-foot home has been brought into the present day thanks to all new plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems. Altogether, it has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus a few surprising details. “There are a couple of original, decades-old Steve McQueen stickers in the garage,” Donovan says. “The sellers took great care of protecting them when they were renovating. It’s pretty cool to see.”

The oceanfront abode has been extensively renovated and features modern interiors. The Luxury Level

Although McQueen’s one-time residence has been reimagined to reflect a more modern and admittedly minimal aesthetic, it still has all the hallmarks of indoor-outdoor California living with its retractable glass walls, warm wood paneling and an open-flow floorplan. The home’s bright and airy main living space expands directly to its surroundings, taking prime advantage of its seaside setting. “The same materials that were used in the living room were used out on the deck,” Donovan explains. “When you open up the sliding doors, you feel like you’re on the beach.” That being said, if you did want to get some sand between your toes, there’s a private staircase that leads directly down to the shore.

Occupying most of the main level is the great room, which Donovan deems ideal for entertaining due to its sizable layout and framed views of Broad Beach to Point Dume. “Hands down, it’s the best part of the home,” she adds. Flooded with natural light, it opens up to the kitchen and dining areas, which share the same contemporary vibe as the rest of the house. There are also not one but two primary suites that can be found on each floor. “The one on the top level has the exact same framing of the view as the great room, just one level up,” Donovan says. In addition, it comes complete with a fireplace and a spa-like en suite bathroom. The downstairs bedroom includes a wood-clad soaking tub and its own ocean-facing terrace.

One of the two primary suites includes a wood-paneled soaking tub overlooking the beach. The Luxury Level

While McQueen might’ve been able to use his blufftop Malibu property to hide from the Hollywood limelight, the previously sleepy surf town has changed significantly since his occupancy. Most notably, it’s become a magnet for the rich and famous, with everyone from A-listers, tech entrepreneurs and billionaires alike seeking out the pricey coastal enclave. “There’s always a demand for luxury real estate,” adds Donovan. “Especially on the beach.”

Click here to see all the photos of 31516 Victoria Point Rd.