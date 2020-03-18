Steve Wynn Lists His Renovated Beverly Hills Mansion for $135 Million

Wynn bought the 2.7-acre estate about five years ago, in summer 2015, paying about $48 million for the premises after a much-publicized, years-long search for an L.A. home. For at least the past couple years, the sumptuous spread has been undergoing a comprehensive remodel that involved all-new landscaping and updated interiors.

Located in the prime lower Benedict Canyon neighborhood of town, the main house is invisible from the streetfront, secreted down a private cul-de-sac shared with just three other homes. The estate additionally boasts its own private gated driveway, which winds up and around a large grassy lawn, eventually spilling into a massive motorcourt.

The International-style mansion spans about 27,000 square feet of living space. Built by Guess? co-founder Maurice Marciano in the early 1990s, with architecture by William Hablinski, the house offers 10 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and an elevator to assist in navigating the mammoth structure. There’s a professional screening room with stadium-style seating, a gym, wine room, four family/guest bedroom suites and a lavish master with dual bathrooms, closets, dressing rooms and a private office.

An estate of this magnitude requires a full-time staff, so the main house also offers separate staff wings — one with three bedrooms and a kitchen for the domestic help, another with an additional three bedrooms and kitchenette for a private security team.

Other amenities include a decadent living room with views of the city lights, a formal dining room with fireplace, and a “reception” room with crimson-red walls and a convenient wet bar. Outside, there are formal gardens, manicured hedgerows and a carefully curated assortment of mature trees. There’s also a lighted tennis court with an air-conditioned seating house and kitchenette. Elsewhere, a rectangular swimming pool is tucked into a private corner of the lot, directly beside a convenient pool house with another kitchenette and changing facilities. Wynn’s park-like landscaping was designed by Robert Truskowski; the interior decor is by Roger Thomas of Wynn Resorts.

Even if Wynn were to sell his Beverly Hills compound tomorrow, he would assuredly not be homeless. The legally blind 78-year-old owns at least four other lavish homes scattered around the country—in Las Vegas, he has a mansion overlooking country club greens; in New York, he’s got a $70 million penthouse apartment atop the Ritz-Carlton that was purchased in 2012. Up in Idaho’s scenic winter resort community of Sun Valley, Wynn still owns a 25,000 sq. ft. mega-compound of a ski chalet. And last year, the billionaire paid about $43 million for an oceanfront estate on Florida’s perennially fashionable Palm Beach.

Wynn’s priciest home, however, is his floating “mansion” Aquarius—a 302-foot, $215 million superyacht with a helicopter landing pad, a beauty salon and a 30-person crew.

Jack Friedkin, Leonard Rabinowitz and Rick Hilton of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.