A Pacific Palisades Estate Once Owned by Sylvester Stallone Just Hit the Market for $35 Million

A Los Angeles abode that’s housed not one but two Hollywood heavyweights could now be yours for $35 million.

Located in the tony Pacific Palisades neighborhood, the Capri Drive estate once belonged to late TV writer and producer Steven Bochco, who created classics like Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law and NYPD Blue. The elegant Paul Williams-designed residence also housed legendary actor Sylvester Stallone a.k.a. Rocky Balboa.

Set on a double lot that spans nearly 1.4 acres, the compound comprises a main house and a guest house. Together, the dwellings offer just shy of 11,000 square feet of living space, with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half baths. The property was originally built in 1937, but recently underwent renovations to make it more suited to entertaining.

The sprawling main house includes a chef’s kitchen, a library with built-in shelving, a formal living room, a family room with a projector screen, an expansive wine room and a private guest wing. The primary bedroom comes with gorgeous vaulted ceilings, dual bathrooms and walk-in closets. Hardwood flooring and vintage fireplaces add character to the home and make the large, high-ceilinged rooms feel more intimate. Each room also features expansive windows and tall doors that ensure an abundance of natural light.

Outside, meanwhile, you’ll find a pool, a spa, a cabana, a guest house and a tennis court. For privacy, the property is gated and surrounded by stately masonry. When you’re ready to venture off the grounds, you can hike the trails at the nearby Temescal Gate Park, take a swim at Will Rogers State Beach or tour the landmarked Eames House that iconic design duo Charles and Ray Eames built in 1949.

Ready to pounce on Rocky’s pad? Aaron Kirman, Morgan Trent and Dalton Gomez of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass hold the listing.

