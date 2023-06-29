This Sprawling $13 Million Aussie Estate Is an Athlete’s Paradise. Here’s a Look Inside.

Those who want to live the sporting life without having to actually leave their home might want to head Down Under.

In Australia, a recreational paradise sitting on five suburban acres just listed for A$20M ($13.2 million), Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The Brisbane abode was custom built five years ago for the chairman of JLL Asia Pacific Hotels & Hospitality Group, Mike Batchelor, and his wife, Margie. Shortly after the couple bought the double plot of land, they tapped New Zealand-based firm Sumich Champlin to demolish the existing property and erect a new residence—an impressive feat that took three years.

“It was very, very overgrown, but when we saw it there was a beautiful creek down the back,” Mike tells the news site. “Very unloved, very raw, so it was quite a mission to then set about and create what we’ve created.” The 11,000-square-foot spread was designed as an equestrian estate, an effort that would save the Batchelors the trouble of shuffling their daughter to and from the stables. As a result, you’ll find plenty of horse-friendly amenities including paddocks, a dressage arena, and a large barn.

A five-acre equestrian estate in Brisbane, Australia just listed for $13.2 million Alyne Media/Queensland Sotheby’s International Realty

“The connectivity to the natural landscape was very important,” adds Margie. “We wanted privacy and seclusion that the acreage offers. The minute you enter the gates here and drive through, you feel like you’re in a different world.” The massive grounds are decked out with everything from an infinity swimming pool and spa to a half-basketball court and cricket pitch. There’s also a golf cage where you can work on your swing at home, plus an insane fire pit and over 3,700 square feet of deck and terrace space.

Inside the billiards area is a bar that’s modeled after the Writers Bar at Raffles Singapore Alyne Media/Queensland Sotheby’s International Realty

Inside, the six-bed, six-bath manse is perhaps the most modern-looking farmhouse we’ve ever seen. Think vaulted ceilings, stone flooring, and recycled timber accents throughout. Of course, you’ll find the standard family room, kitchen, and dining room. However, the bar inside the billiards room is what will grab your attention the most—it’s modeled after the Writers Bar at Raffles Singapore. Elsewhere, the home packs a few more perks in the form of a plush theater and a primary suite that takes up an entire wing.

“It’s a house that looks nice in photos. But when [visitors] get here they’re taken aback,” says Mike. “The home is architecturally spectacular.”

Tyson Clarke of Queensland Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

