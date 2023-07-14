This $42.5 Million California Mansion Has a See-Through Spa That Floats Over the Main Pool

This Southern California manse is an aquaphile’s dream.

Located in Orange County’s affluent Dana Point, the swanky beachfront estate offers direct access to 70 feet of sandy shoreline, ocean vistas on every level, and three spots for swimming on the grounds.

Listed for $42.5 million, the French provincial pad is positioned on a sprawling quarter-acre lot in an exclusive neighborhood called the Strand. The sellers originally bought the land for $12 million back in 2010. Shortly after, Oatman Architects was brought on for the construction, which wrapped three years later in 2013.

The beachfront home delivers breathtaking views from every vantage point. Brandon Beechler

“This beachfront home is one of the most spectacular homes in all of Southern California,” says Arlen Raubach of Compass, who holds the listing. “The European French provincial style of this caliber is unlike anything you’ll ever see, especially available on one of the most coveted beaches in the state.”

The sellers tapped Ohara Davies-Gaetano of ODG Interiors to design the nearly 10,600-square-foot spread. And even though the five-bed, nine-bath residence is newly built, it has a distinctly old-world feel. The French oak and limestone flooring throughout dates back between 200 and 300 years, for example. Additionally, the dwelling sports antique fireplaces and doors, plus the dining room showcases an 18th-century hand-painted ceiling.

The Dana Point property was custom-built and designed to resemble a French country estate. Brandon Beechler

The digs are outfitted with all the requisite mod cons, too, such as an elevator, a gym, a billiards room, and a glass-enclosed wine cellar. Another highlight is the enormous see-through spa on the second-story balcony that overlooks the main swimming pool and hot tub below.

“To have a rarity like this come to market, fully turnkey, when they’re not making more properties on the Strand, is truly an opportunity of a lifetime,” adds Raubach.

Run, don’t walk.

